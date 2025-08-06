Superman actor Dean Cain, joins ICE, becomes what he once fought against

In a twist that would make Bizarro Superman proud, Dean Cain has traded in his red cape for an ICE badge and join an organization that traumatizes immigrant families.

According to USA Today, Dollar Store Superman is now strutting around with a badge, bragging about a $50k signing bonus like he just won the "Sell Your Soul" lottery. The former Man of Steel announced his new gig on social media, serving up a 90-second recruitment propaganda video that would make Joseph Goebbels blush. Cain, whose biological father is Japanese, has decided to join forces with the kind of organization that would've had his ancestors sitting in detention centers.

One wonders how Superman — literally an undocumented alien — would feel about this career pivot.

Some Instagram users pointed out this philosophical pretzel, but their comments bounced off Cain's chest like rubber bullets off his old costume.

"You are such a massive disappointment and only bring shame to the red cape," wrote one former fan (apparently forgetting Cain already did that with his direct-to-DVD career).

Superman was supposed to stand up for truth, justice, and the American way. Guess Cain misheard it as "tyranny, just ICE, and an American cage."

