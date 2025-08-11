Trump's novel approach to homelessness

Convicted felon Donald Trump thinks he can solve homelessness by demanding that people go away.

President Trump wrote Sunday that homeless people should be moved out of Washington, D.C., "IMMEDIATELY" and relocated "FAR" away, as he hints at more aggressive policing in the nation's capital — and suggests putting the city under federal control.

"The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don't have to move out. We're going to put you in jail where you belong," Mr. Trump wrote in a Sunday morning Truth Social post accompanied by photos of roadside encampments and garbage.

"There will be no 'MR. NICE GUY,'" the president continued. "We want our Capital BACK."