Texas judge orders Alex Jones assets sold to pay Sandy Hook families

When Alex Jones was sued by the Sandy Hook parents for his many defamatory lies about them, he barely bothered to defend himself. And after they were awarded record judgments totalling more than a billion dollars, he switched to various legal shenanigans that have so far insulated him from serious financial consequences. "This time it might be for real," reports NPR's Tovia Smith, after a Texas judge, Maya Guerra Gamble, turned over Infowars and other Jones assets to a state receiver.

A state judge in Texas Wednesday ordered Infowars' assets to be turned over to a newly-appointed state receiver, who will sell them to pay the families of the Connecticut children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. They won a $1.3 billion defamation case against Jones after he spread bogus conspiracies that the shooting never happened and the grieving families were actors. His listeners harassed the families for years. The move paves the way for the receiver — or sheriffs — to start the process of seizing cash and property owned by Infowars

Three years in bankruptcy court to get to this point! The Infowars name and property was auctioned to the satirical site The Onion for use in parody (as most of the Sandy Hook families supported) but the bankruptcy court found reason to intervene. This latest ruling, experts say, moves the case to Texas state court and means it is "more likely" that purchase will ultimately go through.

Jones attacked judge Guerra Gamble: "I'm pretty pissed off and wound up," he said.

