NewsMax settles with Dominion for $67 million

Dominion Voting Systems will receive what should be a crippling settlement from NewsMax,
a right-wing cable conspiracy network known for pro-Trump commentary, sensationalist framing, and wild-eyed theories.
Newsmax is on the hook for $67 million for spouting egregious lies about the 2020 presidential election.
The right-wing cable network agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $27 million this month and another $40 million in the next two years to settle a defamation case, reported CNN.
"We are pleased to have settled this matter," a Dominion spokesperson said.RawStory
For a cable "news" network in a world where cable is rapidly dying out, it'll be interesting to see if NewsMax can make these payments. Comparatively, I would think this settlement would be far more damaging to NewsMax than the $787 million Fox settlement arrived at in April 2023.
