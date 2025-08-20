Fox's resident "comedian" gets savaged by actual funny person Gavin Newsom

California's Governor Gavin Newsom took precious time away from running the world's fifth-largest economy to point out what anyone with functioning eardrums already knows — Greg Gutfeld's show sounds like a bunch of interns being forced to laugh for their boss.

For those blessed enough to have never witnessed it, Gutfeld's program is basically what happens when you order Stephen Colbert from Wish.com and it arrives speaking Tucker Carlson's talking points.

Newsom called Gutfeld "GARBAGEMAN GREG" while mimicking Trump's ALL-CAPS style:

I SELDOM WATCH LOW-RATED "GARBAGEMAN" GREG GUTFELD BUT, WHEN I DO, I MARVEL AT THE FAKE LAUGHTER ON THE SHOW. IT SOUNDS LIKE A BAD "LAUGH MACHINE," IT'S SO OBNOXIOUS AND DISGUSTING, JUST LIKE HIM, ALWAYS LAUGHING NO MATTER WHAT IS SAID. REAL PATRIOTS HATE IT WHEN FOX ("EDITS THE TAPES") PUTS GARBAGEMAN GREG ON. FOX OUGHT TO "GET SMART," AND NOT USE LOSERS LIKE THIS. ALSO, THEY SHOULDN'T ALLOW NEGATIVE ADS ABOUT ME. THANK YOU! – GCN

Can't argue with Mr. French Laundry here — Gutfeld's fake chuckles would get him kicked out of the Tuesday matinee comedy show at a Pahrump casino, and his show's "spontaneous" laughter sounds like someone programmed an AI using only recordings of 1950s sitcom audiences.

Between this and getting consistently destroyed in the ratings by actual comedians, you'd think Fox News might realize their "funny man" is about as humorous as a root canal performed by wolverines.

But hey, when your network's idea of comedy is "owning the libs" by accidentally owning yourself, Gutfeld is the George Carlin of MAGA Land.