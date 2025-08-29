Trump's "special attorney" prepares felony charges against Democrats, bypassing normal DOJ channels

President Trump's political rivals are facing a new threat: a powerful ally within the Department of Justice who reports directly to Trump. Edward Martin, a GOP activist turned "special attorney," is preparing felony indictments against prominent Democrats while bypassing routine DOJ procedures, according to an exclusive report by The Independent.

Martin, who also serves as U.S. Pardon Attorney and leads the "Weaponization Working Group," speaks with Trump "three to four times per week," sources reveal. This bypasses Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who has raised concerns about Martin's lack of prosecutorial background and his disregard for the department's chain of command.

The investigations focus on prominent Democrats like New York Attorney General Letitia James and Senator Adam Schiff, based on allegations of mortgage fraud. These claims stem from Bill Pulte, a Trump donor who now serves as a federal mortgage regulator, accusing them of misrepresenting properties to secure better mortgage terms—charges the accused deny.

This unusual arrangement marks a significant departure from post-Watergate norms limiting White House-DOJ contact. A White House spokesperson defended the practice, stating that Trump "receives regular updates" from Attorney General Pam Bondi and "relies on many other strong relationships he has, like with Ed Martin, to get input and discuss ideas on a variety of issues."

The consequences of this shadow justice system are alarming. As one source told The Independent, "These names didn't just fall out of a tree."

