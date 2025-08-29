When ICE isn't tearing families apart, it's pulling first responders off the job

Masked and unidentifiable jackbooted thugs, without legal authority, are terrorizing the United States.

People have died fleeing ICE. Children are being torn from their parents' arms. Families are split and left unable to find their loved ones. Stranded pets are flooding shelters. Restaurants are struggling because people are hesitant to work or dine out. Kids are afraid to go to school. This is a nightmare.

ICE has even pulled firefighters off the line and disappeared them. As if it isn't obvious, US Senator Ron Wyden said, "Arresting firefighters putting their lives on the line to protect our communities doesn't make us safer."

At least one firefighter arrested in Washington state while battling a blaze on the Olympic Peninsula is a resident of Oregon, his attorneys said Thursday. Attorneys at Innovation Law Lab said they have not been able to contact the man after officers from multiple federal agencies appeared at a wildfire work site Wednesday and arrested the two men… …Agents from the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection entered the work site and checked the identities of 44 firefighters who work for privately-owned firefighting firms, a Border Patrol spokesperson confirmed. It's not clear what prompted the visit, but Border Patrol spokesperson Jaime Ruiz said that they intended to "verify the identities of all personnel present." OPB

Clearly, this isn't about protecting the United States if first responders are getting deported for risking their lives.

