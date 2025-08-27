Nursing student chooses deportation after months in ICE detention

Congratulations MAGA, you've successfully bullied an honor student into giving up on her dreams. As reported in WFAE, Allison Bustillo-Chinchilla — nursing student, scholarship recipient, and apparently grave threat to national security — has chosen "voluntary" removal to Honduras after six months in ICE's five-star accommodation.

Brave ICE agents showed their priorities by nabbing this dangerous 20-year-old along with her equally menacing mother and brother during a dawn raid on their Charlotte home.

After getting shipped to Georgia's notorious Stewart Detention Center, Bustillo-Chinchilla made a totally-not-coerced decision to abandon her asylum petition and get sent to a country she hasn't seen since she was eight.

Her crime? Being brought here as a child and daring to excel at school, earn a significant scholarship, and dream of helping others. The audacity.

Meanwhile, actual criminals continue to ruin the lives of innocents from the White House. Just for the lulz.

Allison's mother launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the legal bills they've incurred.

