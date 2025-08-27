Nursing student chooses deportation after months in ICE detention

Allison Bustillo-Chinchilla (GoFundMe) Allison Bustillo-Chinchilla (GoFundMe)

Congratulations MAGA, you've successfully bullied an honor student into giving up on her dreams. As reported in WFAE, Allison Bustillo-Chinchilla — nursing student, scholarship recipient, and apparently grave threat to national security — has chosen "voluntary" removal to Honduras after six months in ICE's five-star accommodation.

Brave ICE agents showed their priorities by nabbing this dangerous 20-year-old along with her equally menacing mother and brother during a dawn raid on their Charlotte home.

After getting shipped to Georgia's notorious Stewart Detention Center, Bustillo-Chinchilla made a totally-not-coerced decision to abandon her asylum petition and get sent to a country she hasn't seen since she was eight.

Her crime? Being brought here as a child and daring to excel at school, earn a significant scholarship, and dream of helping others. The audacity.

Meanwhile, actual criminals continue to ruin the lives of innocents from the White House. Just for the lulz.

Allison's mother launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the legal bills they've incurred.

Previously:
Oops: DHS orders American lawyer to self-deport: 'It's time for you to leave'
California animal shelters rescue stranded pets as ICE raids deport their owners
Florida racists deport their own construction workers
Thai ranger fired after threatening to deport tourists over Chinese greeting
Texas governor threatens doctors for refusing to help deport people
There's a notorious Nazi concentration camp guard living in New York City and ICE won't deport him
European tourist denied entry to US over JD Vance meme on his phone
Noted neologist Marjorie Taylor Greene ready to deport her colleague