Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened to beat up colleague at dinner

Politico's Rachael Bade reports that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened a colleage in the Trump Administration at a private dinner. "Why the fuck are you talking to the president about me? Fuck you," Bessent told Bill Pulte, a housing finance official. "I'm gonna punch you in your fucking face."

But amid the cocktail-hour din, Bessent lashed out at Pulte in an expletive-laden diatribe. The Treasury secretary had heard from several people that the Federal Housing Finance Agency director had been badmouthing him to Trump, a person close to him said. He wasn't about to engage in chit-chat as if nothing was amiss.

… It's either me or him," Bessent said to [dinner host] Malik. "You tell me who's getting the fuck out of here."

"Or," he added, "we could go outside."

"To do what?" asked Pulte. "To talk?"

"No," Bessent replied. "I'm going to fucking beat your ass."