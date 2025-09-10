Adorable and talented drumming doggo could teach me a thing or two!

I had a HUGE weekend — my band played our first live show ever, and not only was it the band's first show, it was also my personal first ever live show playing drums. I was equally anxious and excited going into the gig, and it turned out to be super fun! I think we did pretty well — and it definitely helped to have a venue full of friends and family cheering us on! But as solid as our performance was (at least I like to think so!), after seeing a dog named Anabel playing drums, I know I still have a long way to go to be as talented, focused, and professional as she is, so I'm going to stick with practicing and taking lessons so I can one day get on her level. Anabel is my new musical hero!

If you don't believe me, go check out her YouTube or Instagram — she goes by "My Musical Dog" — where you can see dozens of examples of Anabel playing the bass drum, cymbal, sleighbells, triangle, tambourine, and more. She's so good! Her bass drum pedal has a little bowl glued to it where Anabel places her paw, and she pushes down on the pedal to play the bass. She holds a stick in her mouth to play the other percussion instruments, following cues from her human, Hetti, who accompanies her on cello. They are a delightful pair, and both are extremely talented. I've scrolled through almost their entire catalog, which covers a wide variety of genres. Some of my favorite songs they've played are: Michael Jackson's "Billy Jean," Ozzy Osbourne's "Changes," The Beatles' "Blackbird," Aretha Franklin's "Respect," Coldplay's "Clocks," Randy Newman's "You've Got a Friend in Me," Imagine Dragons' "Believer," Cliff Richard's "Roll Over Beethoven," and even one of my absolute favorite songs: The Jam's "Town Called Malice."

Anabel is a mixed breed "double doodle," meaning she is a mix of a Labradoodle and Goldendoodle, and thus part Labrador, part Golden Retriever, and part Poodle. And not only is she super talented, she's also adorable — I especially love the sweet long wavy hair that hangs down from her ears. Brains *and* beauty — definitely a winning combo! I can't wait to see what she plays next!

To see more of the talented doggo, check out Anabel's YouTube or Instagram.

