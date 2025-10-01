Karoline Leavitt excuses clearly unethical behavior of Trump's son-in-law

Once again, the Mouth of Moron has spoken! Leavitt attacks the reporter asking the question, while ignoring blatant corruption.

Jared Kushner is certainly not the person the United States wants representing it regarding the UAE, Qatar, or Saudi Arabia. The one successful thing he appears to have done is convert his last government job into billions of dollars. The Trump crime family is such a bunch of grifters; it is no surprise we've got Tom Homan accepting paper bags of cash, and Kristi Noem fast-tracking government investment in her boyfriend's neighborhood.

