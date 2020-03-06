Swiss gruyere named world’s best cheese at global competition

What's the world's best cheese? A gruyere from Switzerland, selected from a record-breaking number of entries from 26 countries in the 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest in Wisconsin.

From the Wisconsin State Journal:

“This is quite a good cheese,” said Stefan Truttmann, who happily accepted the award when a Gruyere from Switzerland was named the 2020 World Champion Cheese Thursday night at the World Championship Cheese Contest at Monona Terrace.

The cheese from Bern, Switzerland, topped the field at the biennial contest and made a two-time winner out of its maker, Michael Spycher of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus for Gourmino AG. Spycher’s Gruyere also won in 2008.

Truttmann and Christian Schmutz, who were contest judges, accepted the award on behalf of the Swiss cheese makers’ association and hoisted the 77-pound wheel in victory.