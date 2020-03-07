How a 'Tornado Omelette' is cooked

A South Korean street food treat.
I could watch this 'making of' video on loop forever.
“Tornado Omelette Rice, Magma Omelette Rice - Korean Street Food.” From Yummyboy.
[via]
Mesmerizingly cool.
