Pandemic sourdough: Friday Fry Bread

A reader suggested I not discard any excess sourdough starter I didn't have plans to bake and make fry bread instead. So I did.

You are looking at ½ cup of sourdough starter fried in 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil.

I started this starter on Monday. I am pretty sure after today's feeding it'll be ready to bake a loaf of bread.

Previously:

Pandemic Starter Day 1

Pandemic Starter Day 2

Pandemic Starter Day 3