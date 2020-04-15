SCOTUS to hear Trump tax and financial records cases on May 12, remotely

• In a first, by teleconference
• Court will provide live audio feed of arguments to news media
Today the United States Supreme Court announced that on May 12, it will hear a dispute over whether Trump's tax and financial records should be publicly disclosed.
This is also its first ever round of oral arguments by teleconference.
From reporting at Reuters by Lawrence Hurley and Andrew Chung:
The court, forced to adapt to the coronavirus outbreak, is hearing 10 cases over a two week period starting on May 4.
Other cases of note include two on the complex U.S. presidential election system and whether Electoral College electors are free to break their pledges to back the candidate who wins their state’s popular vote, which will be heard on May 13.
The nine justices will hear a Trump administration bid to let employers obtain religious exemptions from having any health insurance offered to employees to help pay for women’s birth control on May 6 and a religious rights dispute involving Catholic schools in California on May 11.
The justices and lawyers for the litigants will all participate remotely.
read more:
U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump financial records cases on May 12
The U.S. House of Representatives is now looking “very closely” at the possibility of congresscritters going to their home districts, and voting remotely from outside the Capitol as the coronavirus-forced recess continues.
Elizabeth Warren today backed Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s candidate in the 2020 presidential election, capping a three-day endorsement extravaganza featuring former rival Bernie Sanders and president Barack Obama. “Empathy matters. And, in this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government,” Warren […]
• Trump intent on “reopening” some U.S. states within weeks, ignoring medical experts and the state’s rights the GOP is generally so concerned with. The Washington Post reports today on FEMA and CDC draft plan that enables him to do this.
Back in the day, sometime after the first assumed vaporizer invention but before modern e-cigarettes were a thing, people used to use lighters to smoke solids instead of batteries to smoke liquids. Wild, right? Well, if retro vibes are your kind of thing or if you simply prefer herbs, flowers, and resins to cartridges of […]
In the age of smart homes, everybody wants to own the house that does everything for itself. Unfortunately, the reality is that creating a smart house usually takes a lot of work. And if you’re trying to turn a previously dumb house into a 21st century web-enabled palace of technology? That’s gonna take even more […]
Been noodling around with a podcast idea for…what, years now? Well, it’s time to get serious, people. There is no time like right now to work out all the logistics of turning your marinating idea into an actual real, profitable podcast. And no, that isn’t a mistake. It could actually be a profitable enterprise. According […]