SCOTUS to hear Trump tax and financial records cases on May 12, remotely

Today the United States Supreme Court announced that on May 12, it will hear a dispute over whether Trump's tax and financial records should be publicly disclosed.

This is also its first ever round of oral arguments by teleconference.

From reporting at Reuters by Lawrence Hurley and Andrew Chung:

The court, forced to adapt to the coronavirus outbreak, is hearing 10 cases over a two week period starting on May 4. Other cases of note include two on the complex U.S. presidential election system and whether Electoral College electors are free to break their pledges to back the candidate who wins their state’s popular vote, which will be heard on May 13. The nine justices will hear a Trump administration bid to let employers obtain religious exemptions from having any health insurance offered to employees to help pay for women’s birth control on May 6 and a religious rights dispute involving Catholic schools in California on May 11. The justices and lawyers for the litigants will all participate remotely.

