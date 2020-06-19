/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:51 am Fri Jun 19, 2020

These 60-second 3D modeling tutorials are entertaining and educational

Ian Hubert is the host of the "Lazy Tutorials - For Lazy People, By Lazy People" YouTube channel, which has 60-second videos of Hubert using Blender to create 3D models and textures of various things like air conditioners and bulletin boards. He makes it look easy (I know it's not), and he's also funny.

[via Core 77]