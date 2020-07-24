/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 9:16 am Fri Jul 24, 2020

Pee-wee x Jerrod Maruyama: Kawaii Playhouse puzzle

Here's a fun collab. "Creator of cute" Jerrod Maruyama re-imagined the characters of Pee-wee's Playhouse kawaii style for a new 1000-piece puzzle.

It's a limited edition/timed release, created for Comic Con. Pre-order one with a mini print signed by Paul Reubens ($65) or just the puzzle ($25). Sales for both end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

(Pee-wee Herman)