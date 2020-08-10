Facebook kills 200,000-member QAnon group

Facebook took out one of its largest Qanon groups this weekend, deleting the 200,000-member "Official Q/Qanon" page citing "repeated violations of the company’s policies."
Numerous posts in the group had already been removed for violating Facebook's policies on bullying, harassment, hate speech, and false information that could lead to harm, Facebook told Reuters.
QAnon followers espouse an intertwined series of beliefs based on anonymous web postings from someone claiming special insider knowledge of the Trump administration. The core tenet is that President Donald Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of child-sex predators including prominent Democrats.
This hardly begins to capture how demented the QAnon conspiracy cult is, or its growing popularity among Republican politicians desperate for levers to keep Trump in power.
