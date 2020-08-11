Biden-Harris: Here's the typeface they're using.

Typeface nerds, prepare to scrutinize the new logo design of that just-announced Biden-Harris ticket.

“The solo Biden campaign logo used the typeface Brother 1816 and the new Biden-Harris campaign logo uses the typeface Decimal,” says Hunter Schwarz [@hunterschwarz].

There have only been four female candidates on major party presidential campaign logos: Ferraro, Palin, Clinton, Harris. pic.twitter.com/TLEknIQnGm — Yello (@yello_zine) August 11, 2020

Writes Hunter:

The new Biden logo uses the sans-serif typeface Decimal, unlike the previous logo Biden used during the primaries which was set in the sharper-edged sans serif Brother 1816. Decimal was released in 2019 by Hoefler & Co., the type foundry behind former President Obama’s campaign typeface Gotham. Decimal was inspired by vintage watch lettering and makes the new logo appear sturdier. Biden senior creative adviser Robyn Kanner told Yello in July the campaign decided to introduce it into its visual identity because it was “true as time.”

Read more at Yello:

The Biden-Harris logo is here