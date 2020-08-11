Donald Trump donated twice to Kamala Harris campaign, so did Ivanka

Donald Trump donated twice to Kamala Harris when she was running for reelection as California attorney general, according to state records. Ivanka Trump donated as well. pic.twitter.com/JaZt7WYxLt

Katrina Pierson tells @albamonica , re: Trump donations to Harris' AG race that Trump "as a private businessman donated to candidates across all aisles & I'll notice that Kamala Harris is a black woman & he donated to her campaign so I hope we can squash this racism argument now." pic.twitter.com/f4507Xhib4

Update: Kamala Harris' spox said she gave campaign money from Trump to a nonprofit advocating for Central Americans' rights in 2015—a year after her AG re-election as she launched a Senate run https://t.co/snCrJ6Byze

This is quite an interesting public records find from Anna Massoglia (@ annalecta ) of the nonprofit Open Secrets. Years ago, Kamala Harris once received a donation check for thousands of dollars from Donald Trump.

Biden picks Kamala Harris as his VP Joe Biden celebrated today’s double-digit polling lead by picking his veep: Kamala Harris. If he doesn’t make it to 86 years old, she’s set to be the first woman U.S. President. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) said the appointment of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate is a “defining […] READ THE REST

The Backshield doesn’t just comfort your back. It retrains and strengthens it too. Most of us aren’t constantly beset by poor posture. But all it takes is some subtle misalignment while you’re doing serious hours behind the wheel driving or working away at a desk to do a real number on your back. In fact, most of us are so unaware of the mechanics of good posture that […] READ THE REST

Homemade tortillas should be a Taco Tuesday staple and this press can make it happen From ordering from Amazon to paying bills over the web to something as simple as bottled water, we’re all hooked on modern convenience. We can’t help it. There are just too many modern world advances that save us too much time not to become a creature of comfort and go the easy route. Even if […] READ THE REST