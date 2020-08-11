/ Xeni Jardin / 5:01 pm Tue Aug 11, 2020

Donald Trump donated twice to Kamala Harris campaign, so did Ivanka

This is quite an interesting public records find from Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) of the nonprofit Open Secrets. Years ago, Kamala Harris once received a donation check for thousands of dollars from Donald Trump.

She writes:

Fun fact: Campaign finance & court records show Donald Trump donated thousands to Senator Kamala Harris—Joe Biden's 2020 VP pick—for her 2011 attorney general election as the AG office investigated Trump University's allegedly illegal business practices

Harris was announced as Joe Biden's running mate earlier today.

Here's the weird story behind the Trump donation to Kamala Harris.

And there's more.

