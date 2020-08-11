Donald Trump donated twice to Kamala Harris campaign, so did Ivanka

This is quite an interesting public records find from Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) of the nonprofit Open Secrets. Years ago, Kamala Harris once received a donation check for thousands of dollars from Donald Trump.
She writes:
Harris was announced as Joe Biden's running mate earlier today.
Here's the weird story behind the Trump donation to Kamala Harris.
Fun fact: Campaign finance & court records show Donald Trump donated thousands to Senator Kamala Harris—Joe Biden's 2020 VP pick—for her 2011 attorney general election as the AG office investigated Trump University's allegedly illegal business practices https://t.co/pjuyGnEHfZ pic.twitter.com/EKwg9UFDeg
— Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) August 11, 2020
Update: Kamala Harris' spox said she gave campaign money from Trump to a nonprofit advocating for Central Americans' rights in 2015—a year after her AG re-election as she launched a Senate run https://t.co/snCrJ6Byze
Disclosure data shows $6k in "civic donations" to @Carecen_LA https://t.co/tGSSi7gu80 pic.twitter.com/jR3KHLI3Eq
— Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) August 11, 2020
Katrina Pierson tells @albamonica, re: Trump donations to Harris' AG race that Trump "as a private businessman donated to candidates across all aisles & I'll notice that Kamala Harris is a black woman & he donated to her campaign so I hope we can squash this racism argument now." pic.twitter.com/f4507Xhib4
— DJ Judd (@DJJudd) August 11, 2020
