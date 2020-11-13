Two of 4 'dead' GA voters claimed by Trump are alive and well

• Widow, 94, reveals she cast one of the ballots that Trump claimed was submitted by a 'dead voter'

• Atlanta's 11Alive News confirmed that 2 of the 4 Georgia voters the Trump Campaign accused of fraudulently voting 'dead' are alive.

Two accused 'dead' Georgia voters are very much alive despite claims – and they voted legally. 96-year-old Mrs. James Blalock, above, says she voted in her late husband's name.

Above, a report from Brendan Keefe of 11Alive News in Atlanta, GA.

Excerpt:

President Donald Trump's campaign tweeted accusations claiming that James Blalock of Covington, who is deceased, voted in the election. "The only problem? He passed away 14 years ago. Sadly, Mr. Blalock is a victim of voter fraud," the tweet reads. The accusations were amplified on national television. "Mr. Blalock was a mailman for 33 years until he passed away in 2006. Fourteen years later, according to state records, he was still mailing things. James Blalock cast a ballot in last week's election," Tucker Carlson said in a clip and story labeled on Fox News' website as an opinion piece. However, 11Alive was able to find out that James Blalock did not vote in last week's election. Mrs. James Blalock did vote. "He's not voting. He didn't vote," Agnes Blalock told 11Alive. "It was me."

More: Two accused 'dead' Georgia voters very much alive despite claims – and they voted legally

President Trump's campaign accused four Georgia voters of fraud. Said they voted 'dead' in the presidential election. We tracked two of them down, alive & well. We simply knocked on a door and 96-year-old Mrs. James Blalock answered. @11AliveNews https://t.co/n9dLA70jJB pic.twitter.com/10cbPJTXB0 — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) November 13, 2020