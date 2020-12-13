Alex French Guy Cooking and 4-minute eggs benedict

Alex French Guy Cooking, our favorite French chef and nerd in the kitchen, has been running a series on his YouTube channel on mother sauces, those sauces which are the basis of French cooking. The whole series is fascinating, funny, and educational.

In the two above videos, he makes hollandaise sauce and eggs benedict, and then, after deciding it just takes too damn long to make eggs benedict, he challenges himself to make a decent hollandaise sauce and eggs benedict in 4 minutes. That can't be possible, can it?

Image: Screengrab