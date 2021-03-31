Penis-shaped dog toy

Not Your Nanas Yarn on Etsy sells a squeaky penis dog toy and it can be yours for just $22!

My dog absolutely loves squeaking the balls and chasing her penis around for hours. It is like a stick, but much softer and more lightweight, making it ideal for playing inside or out. Each penis is handmade with cotton yarn, and stuffed with polyfill and two small squeakers (one in each testicle). Your pup is sure to love these penises!

There's also a "crinkle catnip penis" available in a variety of fleshtones to drive your cat wild! No really.

This is an adorable cat toy in the shape of a penis. It is approximately 4 inches tall, with crinkle paper in the balls and catnip in the shaft. Your cat will absolutely love crinkling the balls and throwing their penis around for hours. It is very soft and lightweight, making it ideal for playing inside or out. Each penis is handmade with cotton yarn, and stuffed with polyfill and two sheets of crinkle paper (one in each testicle). Your cat is sure to love these penises!

Also available: penis pipe sploofs for your pipe so you can literally smoke a dick. Also boobs.

Crinkle Catnip Penis [Not Your Nanas Yarn / Etsy]