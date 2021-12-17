Trauma surgeon examines every 'Home Alone' injury

The original Home Alone movie is incredibly violent and it didn't slow down in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The wet/sticky bandits Harv and Marv (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) wouldn't stand a chance against the injuries inflicted on them by the "sadistic" "psycopath" Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), according to Trauma Surgeon Annie Onishi. Enjoy!

Annie breaks down every injury from the first two films, explaining what would happen if Harry and Marv actually experienced the physical trauma that they sustain in the films.

