DeSantis press secretary fooled by funny fake screenshot of Washington Post "Homophobic Dog" story

Chuck posted a photoshopped screenshot of a nonexistent Washington Post story about a "homophobic dog," adeptly blending a current meme with the sort of story that really winds up right wingers. Though it's obviously a joke to anyone paying attention to media, Christina Pushaw, press secretary of Florida governor Ron DeSantis and an avowed enemy of "fake news", fell for it. Hard.

More cutting edge journalism from the 49 year old Washington Post activist infamous for showing up masked on random people's doorsteps & sliding into the DMs of tiktok teenagers. pic.twitter.com/Ua0Al8J1jq — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 16, 2022

After making a fool of herself—Pushaw insists that she is the one making a joke, reports the Miami New Times—posters from left and right alike lined up to ridicule her, with Lorentz herself getting in the biggest laugh: "Get me to 500k followers and I'll actually write this article."

It has come to my attention that Ron DeSantis' press secretary has stolen my edit out of an inability to differentiate between satire and reality, please share your collection of dog memes under her post:https://t.co/EsCzNNVs5t — chuck (@mailprivilege) May 17, 2022

There is a gnostic quality to it all, isn't there? To such profoundly, obviously stupid people winning.