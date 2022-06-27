Corporations who helped overturn Roe v. Wade include Coca-Cola, General Motors, Comcast, Walmart and Amazon

These 13 corporations are the top donors since 2016 to groups working to elect the Republican politicians who just successfully worked to overturn Roe v. Wade. Together, these 13 corporations donated more than 15 million dollars. Top donors include Coca-Cola ($2,624,000), GM ($2,405,900), Comcast ($1,869,604), AT&T ($1,472,827), CVS ($1,380,000), Walmart ($1,140,000), Amazon ($974,718), and Verizon ($901,150).

What's truly gross is that most of these corporations claim to support women, while simultaneously donating money to groups that fought for the repeal of Roe. For example, Popular Information provides the following description of AT&T's hypocrisy regarding their rhetoric versus actions on "the empowerment of women":

In AT&T's 2020 Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Report, CEO John Stankey said one of the company's "core values" was "gender equity and the empowerment of women." On August 26, AT&T celebrated "Women's Equality Day," saying it was "a day to reflect on the many challenges women in our society still face to achieve equity." The company said that it believed "empowered women are key to the success of their communities." But since 2016, AT&T has donated $1,472,827 to anti-abortion political committees, including $330,000 to the NRSC, $984,827 to the RGA, and $158,000 to the RSLC. AT&T has also been a top PAC donor to individual state politicians pushing abortion bans.

The same article explains that even these figures underestimate the powerful role corporations have played in empowering Republican politicians at both state and federal levels, as these figures and this list focus only on donations to three main Republican groups: the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), which is the most important group involved in helping elect Republicans to the Senate (Republican control of the Senate was crucial in getting Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Coney Barrett appointed to the SCOTUS); the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC), which helps elect anti-abortion politicians to state legislatures (Republican-led state legislatures pass abortion bans at the state level); and the Republican Governors Association (RGA), which helps elect anti-abortion governors (who are necessary to sign state abortion bans into law).

Popular Information goes on to explain that corporate America actually plays an even bigger role than these figures capture: