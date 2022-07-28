Marjorie Taylor Greene says her loving Christian Nationalist party will treat the "others" as "equals"

While Andrew Yang is pushing for a third party that aims for an unrealistic love-in between Republicans and Democrats, Marjorie Taylor Greene claims her "Christian Nationalist" theocracy will love "others" as we love ourselves. And they will all be treated equally. But equal to who?

"Those people are not left out at all. As a matter of fact, they're equal," Georgia's Muslim-bashing, Jewish space-laser expert said about Muslims, Jews, agnostics, free-thinkers, and everyone else who doesn't identify as a Christian. Of course by "equal," she means they will all get the same equal treatment, and in her Republic of Gilead, it won't be pretty.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Jews, Muslims, and agnostics will be "equal" in her Christian nationalist-informed political order. pic.twitter.com/zTPMTRC0D2 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 28, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America – Marjorie Taylor Greene, CC BY-SA 2.0