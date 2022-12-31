No-one's buying (new) graphics cards

With crypto crashed, the latest models carrying astronomical price tags and perfectly game-capable used GPUs flooding Ebay, Craigslist and other second-hand marketplaces, sales of desktop graphics cards are at a 20-year-low.

Despite slowing demand for discrete graphics cards for desktops (unit sales were down 31.9% year-over-year), Nvidia not only managed to maintain its lead, but it actually strengthened its position with an 86% market share, its highest ever, according to JPR. By contrast, AMD's share dropped to around 10%, its lowest market share in a couple of decades. As for Intel, it managed to capture 4% of the desktop discrete GPU market in just one quarter, which is not bad at all. Of course, the majority of AIB parts that Intel sold in Q3 2023 were entry-level models, but those were demanded by Intel's customers due to brand awareness and similar factors.