Watch: Polite dog has the hardest time learning how to bark in amusing video

When a mild-mannered pup was asked to bark at her human for the first time, the dog did everything but bark. She licked her lips, chomped at the air, whispered, grunted, ran backwards … and then after many false starts, she finally scored with a full-throated "woof!" And now that she's learned this "trick," I bet it will take many more false starts before her human is able to teach her to keep quiet!

(See video below, posted by TikToker @goldenwolfjuno.)

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail stock photo by TANYARICO / shutterstock.com