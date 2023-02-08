Lauren Boebert pops Marjorie Taylor Greene's white balloon stunt with a sneer

Looks like the squabbling between Congressquacks Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q–CO) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (Q–CO) continues. At least on Boebert's end, who, when asked yesterday by Hill reporter Emily Brooks if she had "any kind of symbolic protest for the SOTU," responded with a quick Marge jab: "Well, I won't be bringing a white helium balloon, if that's what you're asking." (See Brooke's post below.)

Of course, the Colorado Congress-preacher was referring to the "miserable" Georgia lawmaker's balloon stunt yesterday (see video, posted by Patriot Takes, below), in which she paraded through the Capitol halls with a large white helium ballon, just days after complaining how unhappy she was "working" as a Georgia lawmaker.

Amusingly, it was not even a year ago that Boebert and Greene hung out together at President Biden's first SOTU like two snakes in the grass, hissing in unison throughout the president's address. What a difference a year makes.

Huh. When I asked Rep. Lauren Boebert earlier today if she was planning any kind of symbolic protest for the SOTU, she said: "Well, I won't be bringing a white helium balloon, if that's what you're asking." https://t.co/gcFfmIr7dJ — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) February 7, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene's attempt at trolling. pic.twitter.com/PiCcXbLfYP — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 7, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com