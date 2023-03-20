With Trump arrest expected soon, Manhattan DA warns staff they may face threats and intimidation

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told staff that they may soon face threats and intimidation from supporters of former President Donald Trump, who is expected to be arrested and indicted next week. Trump, according to widely-quoted anonymous sources, will be charged over hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, during the 2016 campaign, to remain silent about their affair.

"Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment," Bragg wrote, adding that the office has been coordinating with the New York Police Department and Office of Court Administration, the administrative arm of the court system in New York.

Bragg added that "as with all of our investigations, we will continue to apply the law evenly and fairly, and speak publicly only when appropriate." In his email, Bragg didn't identify Trump by name, referring only to the "public comments surrounding an ongoing investigation by this office."