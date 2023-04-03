This silly pup didn't let a live camera stop her from getting into mischief while home alone (video)

The dogs will play when the humans are away, as in the case of this frisky malamute-husky mix who was busted when her owner caught her on live video frolicking not near, not underneath, but on top of the new kitchen table.

Being that it was the first day this rescue pup was allowed free range of the house while home alone, her owner had set up a camera to keep an eye on her while working from afar. But when the smart pooch heard her human's voice, she quickly caught on and hilariously ran to the camera, using her snout to point it in another direction. Nobody was getting in the way of this doggo and her shenanigans! (See video below.)

