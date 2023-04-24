After 17 years, CNN fires "stunned" Don Lemon without warning

Moments after Fox announced that it was parting ways with Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon tweeted the news that CNN had fired him without warning:

I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.