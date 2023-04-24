Tucker Carlson was fired by Rupert Murdoch

News broke that Tucker Carlson "parted ways" with Fox News today, but the LA Times quotes an anonymous source saying boss Rupert Murdoch fired him.

People familiar with the situation who were not authorized to comment publicly said the decision to fire Carlson came straight from Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch.

The ~$750m settlement with Dominion Voting Systems resulted in part from conspiracy theories and lies promoted by Carlson on his show, but few expected him to be pushed out as a result. It remains unclear whether there's more coming out–former producer Abby Grossberg's lawsuit may be the last straw–or if Murdoch just tired of the permanently-stupefied bowtied little shit.