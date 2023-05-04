Corgi-butt pastries that poop chocolate cream

Rusty Blazenhoff

People sure do love corgi butts. And, for good reason, they're cute, plump, and fluffy. We've seen corgi butt baked goods before but now some crafty baker out there has taken it to the next level by injecting corgi butt pastries with chocolate cream. That means when you squeeze the little baked butts, they'll "poop" out a sweet, chocolatey frosting.