Puppy is fine inside her playpen — until she sees an older doggo freely wandering around the house (video)

All was well inside a puppy playpen until the tiny doggo spotted her sibling — a larger, more mature dog — freely walking across the room. After doing a double-take, the youngster was suddenly filled with ideas and checked out the pen's fencing before planning her escape. Watch below to see what perseverance fueled by a loud whine can do for a determined pup. And yes, her human went out the very next day to buy a new so-called "escape-proof" pen. (Courtesy of Ring.com.)

