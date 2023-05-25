Lauren Boebert's son called 911 accusing his father of "throwing me around" the house

Usually, when someone calls 911 in Rifle, Colorado complaining about an unruly member of Rep. Lauren Boebert's family, the call is coming from the house of a Boebert neighbor who feels threatened. But in December, the call came from inside the Republican lawmaker's home, when Boebert's son tearfully told the operator that his father, Jayson Boebert, was "throwing me around," reports Insider. "He just does this to me so much," he added.

But five minutes after the teen hung up the phone, he called them back — while the cops were already on their way to the house— and began to take back what he said, only to have Congresswoman Boebert grab the phone to say they "don't need help."

From Insider:

In the 6:46 p.m. call, obtained by Insider, the teen was sobbing, gasping for air, and had trouble speaking while saying his dad was "throwing me around." The dispatcher asked the teen whether Jayson Boebert was physical with him. "Yes, he was throwing me around," he said, breathing heavily. The dispatcher told the teen she was going to have an officer come help and he didn't have to worry. She also asked whether there were weapons in the house. "I mean, there are weapons in the house, yeah, but I don't think he'd use them on me," the son responded, still crying. "He just does this to me so much." He added: "I'm in the driveway, but my mom's staying down at the farmhouse because there's problems with them. I'm going down there where he can't get to me."

Jayson —who has had trouble with the law in the past, including the time he was convicted and jailed for "public indecency" after exposing his penis to two teen girls at a bowling alley — denied his son's earlier accusations, telling Insider that "nothing physical" happened in December. "He overreacted. We're back to being a family," the far-right gun-toter said. "Every teenage boy is going to want to test the bull. … We've gotten over it."

Four months later, in April, Lauren Boebert filed for divorce — finally, a wise choice from the perpetually confused lawmaker, known more for making mean-spirited and racist attacks than making sound decisions.