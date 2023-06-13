Excited pup can't help but bring a dirty stick into the house right in the middle of cleaning (video)

What better time to mess up a house than right in the middle of clean-up time? None, according to a frisky Rottweiler who brings a big stick into the house and completely ignores a person trying to get her attention.

"Hey, hey, hey, Xena, out you go!" someone tries to command, but this only encourages the excited dog to sprint further inside the house, tail a-waggin', hoping against hope that it's all just a game. The pup even leaves a stick-y mess on the carpet that her exasperated human, who was still in the middle of vacuuming, "just cleaned."

After all of Xena's shenanigans, however, the dog offers adorably guilty puppy-dog eyes — a fair trade for total forgiveness. (See video below, posted by Xenarottie.)

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: Jozef_Culak