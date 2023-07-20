Silly doggo barks for help after he gets hind legs stuck in splooting position (video)

"Help, I'm stuck!" barks a frustrated golden retriever whose hind legs refuse to follow the rest of his body off a couch.

How he got into that awkward position — his two front legs planted firmly on the ground while his back legs are splooting across an upholstered chaise-style sofa — is anyone's guess. Even the doggo looks confused as he glances back at his legs with a dumbfounded expression.

Fortunately, his human is coming to the rescue, but not before catching the amusing predicament on camera. (See video below, posted by ninerthegolden.)

