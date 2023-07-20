These Lithuanian penis-flavored potato chips can be yours for just $7

Lithuanian snack company Chazz has just released a new collection of penis- and vagina-flavored potato chips. Yes, really. From the website:

Both Pussy-Flavored and Dick-Flavored chips are not meant for personal use. Sure, you can purchase and munch on them alone, but we have created this product to be SHARED. This can be an awesome gift to your loved one or an open-minded friend with a great sense of humor.

This gift can help you send a straightforward message that you are free of inhibitions and ready to have open conversations about sex, unburdened by judgment or prejudice. When given to a romantic partner, it can act as a clear invitation not only to indulge in oral sex, leaving all discomfort outside the bedroom door but also to explore all other avenues that lead to maximum pleasure for all parties involved. Nowadays, young people are three times less likely to have sex than their parents did at the same age, but we believe that millennials have an obligation and the necessary tenacity to turn this unfortunate situation on its head.

Regarding TASTE: both Pussy-Flavored and Dick-Flavored potato chips are delicious and will be loved by the majority of those who try them. Having said that, these are not your typical run-of-the-mill flavors, so personal experiences may vary.