Arrested fake elector says she was an unwilling pawn in GOP election forgery plot

Michele Lundgren, a 73-year-old Trump fanatic from Michigan who was arrested on 8 charges of forgery for her role as a fake elector in the 2020 election, says she never signed the fake electoral certification document falsely declaring Trump to be the winner.

Lundgren, who could spend 12 years in prison if found guilty, said the only thing she signed when asked to come to the Michigan Republican Party headquarters in Lansing in December 2020 was a sign-up sheet on a notecard, reports Newsweek. She claims her signature was then copied without her permission onto the federal certification document.

"I was an innocent little bystander in this whole thing thinking I was doing my civic duty, "she told WDIV, "We were duped. The scam was bigger than all of us."

Last week, Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel brought felony charges against 16 Republicans whose signatures appear on the document. In a statement, she said, "The false electors' actions undermined the public's faith in the integrity of our elections and, we believe, also plainly violated the laws by which we administer our elections in Michigan."

"These defendants are alleged to have met covertly in the basement of the Michigan Republican Party headquarters on December 14th, and signed their names to multiple certificates stating they were the 'duly elected and qualified electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America for the State of Michigan.' These false documents were then transmitted to the United States Senate and National Archives in a coordinated effort to award the state's electoral votes to the candidate of their choosing, in place of the candidates actually elected by the people of Michigan."