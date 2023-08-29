Silly pup has FOMO over dog party — then wishes they hadn't invited her in (video)

What happens when an introvert comes down with a strong case of FOMO (fear of missing out)? One sweet but shy pup found out the hard way.

The cute dog was standing alone on one side of a fence while longingly soaking in the the playful sounds of a doggy daycare on the other side. But when a kind human invited her to join the canine party, she made her way to the center of the action only to find out it wasn't her scene. In fact, she looked like she wanted to be anywhere but doggy dacare. (See video below, posted by dogtownva.)

And a lot of humans can relate to this reticent doggo, or at least the people in the post's comments section, who all seemed to be familiar with, as one commenter put it, "when an introvert shows up to a party and immediately wants to leave." Yep, been there done that.

Via Newsweek

