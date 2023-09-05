Former Proud Boy leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio sentenced to 22 years in prison

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, the former Proud Boy leader, was sentenced to 22 years imprisonment Tuesday for his part in planning the far-right group's activities during the sacking of Congress by Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021. It's the longest sentence yet handed down in connection with the attack.

Prosecutors had asked for 33 years, following his conviction for seditious conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding and other charges. Tarrio's lawyers had asked for no longer than 15 years. Tarrio co-defendant Ethan Nordean was last week sentenced to 18 years in prison. Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes also received an 18-year prison sentence in his case.

In Tarrio's defense, his attorneys told Judge Tim Kelly that Tarrio was unable to control Proud Boys at rallies even when he attended them, and was not present at Jan 6. Kelly replied that "this is the argument you made to the jury and the jury didn't believe it"—a theme he would often return to during Tuesday's hearing.

"My client has always been pro-law enforcement," was another refrain, alluding to Tarrio's history as a "prolific" informant. Other activities Tarrio's team hoped would sway the judge included his support for Toys for Tots.

Kelly said he was "at the top of the command structure" on Jan 6 and bore responsibility for the acts of those under his command.

With Tarrio's leadership, the Proud Boys became more prominently involved in street protests and political rallies, espoused more vocal far-right views, and became more militant–a tendency that culminated in members smashing windows at the U.S. capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and spearheading the crowd's entry to the building.

Tarrio on Parler on Jan 9, 2021: "I'm not denouncing shit. I'm done denouncing anything on the right. I'm done giving concessions. Not a single ounce of virtue signaling will be shown."

Tarrio in court today: "I've matured hard, but the cost of that maturity has been steep. To men and woman of law enforcement who answered that call that day, I'm sorry."

Here's Tarrio with some of his famous pals: