Family values zealot Kristi Noem has been cheating on her husband for years, says Daily Mail

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who spends much of her time berating people who don't follow her rules for behaving in a Christian-like manner, has been having a long-term affair with Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski, reports The Daily Mail.

The moralizing MAGA cultist has been married to her Byron Noem for 30 years. Lewandowski has been married for 30 years.

The Daily Mail alleges that the affair has been ongoing in secret for years, which means Noem was cuckolding her husband at the time she attended the Iowa Family Values summit in 2021.

As reported by the Mail:

The far-right website American Greatness claimed in 2021 the two had been romantically involved, although it gave no details. At the time she scornfully dismissed the story as 'total garbage and a disgusting lie', and said she loved her husband and was 'proud of the God-fearing family' they had raised, and the story quickly died. But a DailyMail.com investigation has uncovered extensive evidence of the couple's romantic relationship: Dozens of trips that mixed business with pleasure, flights on donors' private planes, and stays at luxury resorts where their intimacy was observed and noted.

I imagine this revelation will improve Noem's standing in MAGA land, where hypocrisy is considered a virtue.