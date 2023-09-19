Boebert's ex somehow inserts himself into the Congressperson's public groping of another man

The scandal around Colorado Congressperson Lauren Boebert's vaping and groping adventure during a performance of Beetlejuice has gotten weirder. Initially, the Congressperson lied about being ejected from the theater for vaping in a pregnant woman's face and blamed the event on her overzealous camera phone photography. Later, it was discovered that not only was the Congressperson vaping big ol' clouds in the theater, but she and her accompaniment got extremely, inappropriately handsy for the family-friendly performance.

In extreme damage control mode, the Congressperson has blamed the apparent public intoxication and debauchery on the stress of her divorce. Now Lauren's ex-husband, and known public exposure enthusiast, Jayson, has stepped up. Somehow Jayson blames himself for Lauren being filmed in public with another man's penis in her hand.

Mr. Boebert has written a long letter taking all the blame. Is her campaign seeing this as such a crisis they felt this would help, or is the ex-husband unable to understand he is no longer in the picture?

Here is an excerpt of Mr. Boebert's ballad:

… I take full responsibility for my actions, and I deeply regret the choices I made that led to the breakdown of our marriage. I was unfaithful to Lauren in so many ways. I should have always brought my best just as she did. My actions were selfish and thoughtless, and I failed to consider the consequences they would ultimately have on the person I hold dearest in my heart. This has been a devastating divorce that I hold all responsibility for. It upsets me that everyone believes she left me over fame or a new lifestyle. That is far from the truth. Then again, most of what's said about our family is untrue. Another battle we have faced together for too long. Much of this is on me because the problem starts at the root. I am the root. …

Congressperson Boebert has already been uninvited from one conservative youth conference. One can only hope Colorado takes the rest of her duties away from her.