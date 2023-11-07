The desperate Marjorie Taylor Greene has unwittingly clawed her way to the bottom of the MAGA pit, left with no power and no friends. In fact, between her screaming matches with Lauren Boebert, her Xitt-talking tirades toward other Republicans, and her mean-spirited demeanor in general, her GOP colleagues are just as sick and tired of her as she is of them.

"There is no one I have heard from, dozens of members, who are happy with her, that trust her [or] confide in her," said one GOP lawmaker, who was once an ally of Greene's, according to Raw Story. "She's continually seeking attention, building herself up while tearing others down. I have cut ties completely."

"She's creating her own enemies through unprovoked, unwarned, and unsubstantiated attacks," said another former ally. "Embarrassing herself through launching attacks she later has to retract due to their inaccuracies."

From Daily Beast:

Greene was a close ally of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). And with McCarthy out of power—and Greene largely ostracized from her former friends in the House Freedom Caucus, as well as the GOP rank-and-file who already disliked her—there aren't many House Republicans standing with the conservative Facebook-shock-jock-turned-congresswoman. Greene's diminished status in the GOP conference was on full display last week, as she introduced a resolution to chastise Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for her pro-Palestinian rhetoric and lost the vote badly. Greene has never been one to shy away from an online battle. It's part of the reason she has gained such MAGA infamy. But Greene's fellow GOP members, many of whom once considered themselves her ally, suggested to The Daily Beast that her antics are only making her standing in Congress weaker. Greene's diminished status in the GOP conference was on full display last week, as she introduced a resolution to chastise Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for her pro-Palestinian rhetoric and lost the vote badly. And those 23 Republicans breaking with Greene—a firebrand conservative who is perhaps the id of the MAGA movement in Congress and has Donald Trump on speed dial—is just the latest evidence that GOP members are neither fearing nor loving Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Daily Beast reached out to Georgia's loneliest peach for comment, but her only response was that she would not respond to a "stupid gossip blog." Case in point.