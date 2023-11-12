Yet again, Trump is not welcome at an event where he expected a fawning crown. Appearing at a UFC event along with MAGA adherents like Kid Rock, the out-on-bail loser wanted to make a grand and bold entrance, but his photo op shows a woman throwing him a double bird.

HuffPo:

Former President Donald Trump brought along an army of friends with him to watch UFC action at Madison Square Garden this weekend, but his entrance didn't go without two middle fingers from the crowd.

Trump, who entered as Kid Rock's "American Bad Ass" played in the arena, strolled through MSG's tunnel and waved to UFC fans as Rock, Tucker Carlson, Dana White and Donald Trump Jr. walked near him.

The former president continued shaking hands with the crowd before one woman flipped the double bird in his direction in a clip that has since gone viral.