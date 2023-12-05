Listen to the Puppy Songs banger, "When Mom Comes Home"

If you have dogs, you will absolutely relate to this video for this Puppy Songs banger, "When Mom Comes Home." It features two adorable rascals who are so darn excited to see their mom. It was originally released a year ago, but Puppy Songs recently posted it again for those who missed it the first time around. Here are some of the lyrics:

When mom comes home

It's the happiest feeling

I could jump through the ceiling

When mom comes home



I hear something in the driveway

That means her car is parking

I see she's headed my way

So this puppy starts a'barking



And just outside the front door

I can hear those keys a'jingling

Then I can't wait any more

And this puppy starts a'singing



We've featured Puppy Songs—the catchy dog-themed earworms created by musician Matt Hobbs—here at Boing Boing in the past, and I never tire of them. If you want to hear more Puppy Songs, check out their TikTok. And if you want to see other dogs who are really excited that mom's home, check out all of these TikToks that have used the song in their videos.