Republican Russian stooge Tucker Carlson's glorious mission to the Rodina mostly goes to show what a non-entity he is now.

Former Fox nightmare Tucker Carlson went to Russia to interview Vladimir Putin. It is good that Moscow Marge from Georgia was eager to hear what Putin had to say, as it appears he didn't let Carlson get a word in edgewise. In addition to lecturing Carlson on Russian history, he insulted him for failing to gain acceptance into the United State's CIA.