After returning to The Daily Show, Jon Stewart also does what he does best: mock Tucker Carlson.

Tucker Carlson is loathsome and went to Russia to stooge himself even further. Having been outed as the most vile of vile Fox News folks, so terrible even the network had to distance itself from him, Carlson was begging to be relevant but perhaps not like this:

Stewart doesn't even have to work for this, and just leans back into mocking the idiot.